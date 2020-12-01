Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Falling In Love 

(AllHipHop News)
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly dating.
The Love on the Brain singer and the hip-hop megastar, both 32, were first rumored to be romantically attached back in January, after they shared a hotel suite in New York.
And they fueled romance rumors as they were spotted out alongside friends at the Beatrice Inn in Manhattan on Saturday.
A source has since confirmed that the Bajan beauty and the Praise the Lord hitmaker are an item.
Rihanna’s new romance with A$AP was first reported shortly after her split from her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel in January.
“They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York,” a source told The Sun newspaper at the time. “However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan.
“They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days. It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly single girl having fun.”
The “Work” singer and Hassan, also 32, were first linked together in June 2017, but after almost three years of dating, they decided to call time on their romance.
A$AP and Rihanna go way back, with the former having supported the “We Found Love” hitmaker on her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.
The rapper previously dated Kendall Jenner in 2017.