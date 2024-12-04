Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Completely Dominate At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stunned at London’s Royal Albert Hall where the rapper won the Cultural Innovator Award.

Rihanna captivated fashion lovers at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday (December 2), turning heads in an avant-garde Christian Lacroix ensemble during The Fashion Awards.

Donning a striking blue feathered hat, a faux fur coat, and a daring black bustier dress from the Christian Lacroix fall/winter 2002 collection, Rihanna made a dramatic appearance at The Fashion Awards, hosted by the British Fashion Council.

The event celebrated innovation and creativity in fashion, fusing cultural recognition and entertainment.

The multi-hyphenate star paired her iconic look with diamond necklaces and gloves by Paula Rowan, effortlessly stealing the spotlight in London.

The pop star and entrepreneur attended the event to support her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, who received the Cultural Innovator Award from French designer Michèle Lamy.

Wearing a tailored navy blue suit and a brown leather tie by Bottega Veneta, Rocky kept the atmosphere lighthearted as he remarked on stage, “It’s about f**king time,” when accepting the honor.

He also used his moment in the spotlight to inspire others, sharing, “I hope this shows young artists that they can do this too.”

As the evening unfolded, co-hosts Maya Jama and Kojey Radical guided the audience through a night celebrating the intersection of fashion and culture.

Among the most celebrated winners, Jonathan Anderson secured the Designer of the Year honor for his contributions to JW Anderson and Loewe.

Model Alex Consani, at just 21, made history as the first transgender winner of the Model of the Year award, triumphing over nominees like Anok Yai, Mona Tougaard, and Liu Wen.

Other notable honorees included Simone Rocha, crowned British Womenswear Designer of the Year, and Grace Wales Bonner, who earned the British Menswear Designer title. Legendary designer and filmmaker Tom Ford accepted the Outstanding Achievement Award, presented by U.S. Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, for his decades-long creative contributions to fashion and film.