Rihanna Vows To Keep Style During Pregnancy With A$AP Rocky’s Child

Rihanna might be pregnant with A$AP Rocky’s baby, but she has vowed never to lose her fashion sense! Read more!

Rihanna will never be caught shopping in a store’s “maternity aisle.”

The “Umbrella” hitmaker is expecting a baby with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

In an interview for the May 2022 issue of U.S. Vogue magazine, Rihanna insisted that she has never once worn maternity clothing throughout her pregnancy.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'” she recalled. “I’m sorry – it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

In the accompanying photoshoot for the magazine, Rihanna put her growing baby belly on display in designer creations from the likes of Alaïa, Marc Jacobs, Rick Owens, Dior, and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Furthermore, the superstar is hopeful she will inspire other expectant mothers to show off their bumps in public.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” the 34-year-old continued. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”