Rihanna Is Ready For More Babies With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is ready for more babies with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and she still plans on dropping new music and growing her business too!

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s journey into parenthood has been marked by memorable milestones and a shared love for their growing family.

Their first son, RZA, entered the world in May 2022, with the name later revealed.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023 added another layer of excitement when she used the platform to announce her second pregnancy.

By August 2023, the couple welcomed their second son, Riot Rose Mayers.

Rihanna has often expressed that motherhood is all-encompassing, stating she can’t recall life before having children.

And now, she is hoping for more children with the rap star.

During an interview with ET, Rihanna touched on her personal life, responding to whether she and her partner, A$AP Rocky, plan to expand their family.

“You know what, I hope so. I do. I’m not pregnant if that’s what you’re asking,” she said.

As for ASAP Rocky, he regards their children as their “best creation” and calls his partnership with Rihanna their “best collaboration.”

Despite their duties as parents, Rihanna is still focused on business.

In addition to launching Fenty Hair, Rihanna dismissed rumors of her retirement when she announced her plans for a new album and assured fans the slogan on her t-shirt, “I’m retired,” was merely a joke.

“Music, for me, is a new discovery. I’m rediscovering things,” Rihanna told ET. “I have been working on the album for so long that I put all that stuff aside, and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio.

“So, I’m now prepared. I’m gonna start. So, you know, give me a second. Yes, I’m starting over, but I don’t wanna neglect the songs that I have. I wanna listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective, and then see what still applies and what I’m still in love with.”

Rihanna’s last album, Anti, hit the charts in January 2016, making it a long eight years since its release.