Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Unveil First Photos & Video Of New Baby

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have unveiled the first glimpse of their new baby. On Saturday (December 17), the Barbadian billionaire uploaded video of her son to TikTok, giving her 6.1 million followers a peek into her new life as a mother. In the clip, Rihanna giggles as the baby smiles at her. She asks, “Are you trying to get mommy’s phone?” From there, it looks like the baby is trying to put the phone in his mouth.

Rihanna also shared a handful of photos of the couple’s seven-month old, the first since his birth in May. The pregnancy reveal arrived in January with an exclusive photo shoot obtained by PEOPLE. The couple was photographed in New York City, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump wearing a long pink jacket. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing bump adorned in a gold cross with colorful jewels.

Speaking to Vogue last month, Rihanna admitted she’s still adjusting to the work-life balancing act motherhood requires.

“I used to get tired and just push through and keep going,” she said. “This is a tired that you have no control over it. Your body is shutting down,” the 34-year-old confessed. “And just recently, I pushed through three days at the studio in a row – like, slept in the studio – to get a song done because it’s a project that’s really important to me coming out. I believed it, and I wanted to be a part of it, so I got it done.”

Rihanna is going to have a busy start to 2023. The superstar is performing at Super Bowl LVII in February and she’ll have to juggle being a mom, running her Fenty empire and working on new music at the same time. Rihanna finally returned with new music in November with the song “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film.