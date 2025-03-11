Rihanna Reveals She Gave Birth In Pearls & Sunglasses

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna took to social media to share some fashionable insights as to how she gave birth to both of her sons.

Rihanna redefined maternity glam by revealing she gave birth to both of her sons decked out in pearls and shades.

She casually broke the internet over the weekend with two previously unreleased photos of her babies to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The music mogul and fashion entrepreneur, who shares her two sons with longtime partner and rap star A$AP Rocky, unveiled intimate snapshots that quickly ignited social media buzz.

Rihanna didn’t disappoint—bringing major high-fashion energy to the delivery room.

In the first image, the “Diamonds” singer is captured tenderly holding her eldest son, RZA, moments after his arrival in May 2022.

Rather than the usual hospital gown and bare-faced look, she opted for an ensemble straight out of a Vogue editorial: a diamond-encrusted pearl choker stacked elegantly with gold chains and a striking gold medallion necklace.

The second photograph takes the glam factor even higher, as the Barbadian powerhouse cradles her newest addition, baby Riot Rose, born in August 2023.

This time, Rihanna accessorized with a pair of bold pink sunglasses, proving that even childbirth can’t dim her star wattage.

Rihanna explained the profound significance of motherhood, writing, “By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman… my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay.”

Clearly amused by her own over-the-top accessorizing, the 37-year-old superstar humorously acknowledged her fashion choices during labor, writing candidly, “And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses… don’t ask, a lot was happening.”

The post rapidly went viral, amassing over eight million likes within hours as her celebrity circle chimed in with enthusiastic praise.

Pop icon Katy Perry enthusiastically commented, “The BEST,” while television personality Padma Lakshmi admired Rihanna’s eternal flair, writing, “Always dazzling.” Journalist Elaine Welteroth playfully joined the conversation, joking, “Baddie even during birth! Why we love you so much.”

Rihanna and Rocky, first revealed their romantic relationship back in 2021, quickly becoming one of entertainment’s most stylish and beloved couples.