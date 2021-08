Rihanna set the internet on FIRE with her sexy new clip promoting her upcoming Savage X Fenty fashion show set to debut on Amazon this September!

Rihanna has teased her third Savage X Fenty fashion show in a sexy new clip shared to social media on Thursday.

Her latest fashion special, which will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on September 24, will showcase the “Umbrella” singer’s latest lingerie collection.

The billionaire mogul served as the executive producer and creative director of the show.

“Oh you think you ready?!” she wrote on her social media channels, along with a 30-second video of herself strutting in a skimpy blue sequined halter dress and a barely-there thong.

The new Savage x Fenty collection, with fully inclusive sizing, will be available for purchase online through Amazon’s Fashion store and on the Savage X Fenty site the day the show airs.

Rihanna’s second fashion extravaganza, which premiered in October 2020, featured Lizzo, Willow Smith, Paris Hilton, and Demi Moore, while celebrities modeling her lingerie line at 2019’s New York Fashion Week included Big Sean, Normani, Bella Hadid, and Cara Delevingne.