Rihanna Brings Kid To A$AP Rocky Closing Arguments, Jurors Deliberate Tomorrow

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rihanna attended the final arguments in A$AP Rocky’s felony assault trial as jurors prepared to deliberate whether the rapper fired real bullets or blanks in a 2021 confrontation.

A$AP Rocky’s high-stakes felony assault trial moved into its final moments Thursday (February 13) as prosecutors delivered their closing arguments, setting the stage for a jury to determine whether the rapper used a real gun or fired blanks during a 2021 altercation in Hollywood.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, faces two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm stemming from accusations that he fired two real bullets at his former friend A$AP Relli, born Terell Ephron.

Defense attorneys maintain Rocky used a prop gun that only discharged blanks. Los Angeles Assistant District Attorney Paul Bradley Przelomiec urged jurors to focus on one crucial question.

“When I stood up here in opening statements, I started by telling you this case was really an easy case, not a complicated case, a very simple case. And as I stand up here now, I want to reiterate this is not a difficult case. The question for you to answer in this case boils down to really just one question… and that is, did Mr. Mayers, did he use a real gun, or did he use a fake gun?” Przelomiec told jurors.

The jury, which is expected to begin deliberations by Friday afternoon, will weigh the credibility of both accounts. Mayers could face up to 24 years in prison if convicted on both counts.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors painted the confrontation as a deliberate act of violence committed by Rocky, while the defense sought to discredit Relli’s claims, arguing he had financial motives behind his accusations.

Przelomiec addressed the potential skepticism directly, refuting any suggestion that Relli’s character or social media presence should factor into the decision.

“Now I’m sure that Mr. Tacopina [A$AP Rocky’s lawyer], when he comes up here, he’s going to stand up here, he’s going to talk about [A$AP Relli] a lot, and he’s going to talk to you about how did [A$AP Relli] earn his income. Who’s [A$AP Relli’s] girlfriend? Did [A$AP Relli] tell people he was a millionaire? Or what kind of lifestyle did [A$AP Relli] lead people to believe he had on Instagram? None of that matters. None of that matters. None of that relates to the singular question that on November 6, 2021, in Hollywood, did the defendant have a real gun? Did he have a fake gun?”

Rocky, who has remained silent throughout the trial, declined to take the stand in his own defense. Meanwhile, Judge David Herriford instructed jurors that they may consider self-defense as a possible motive when rendering their verdict.

The courtroom atmosphere grew even more charged during the closing arguments with the presence of global superstar Rihanna, alongside one of her children and Rocky’s mom.

The Grammy-winning singer, who has been in a relationship with Rocky since 2020, has been a steadfast supporter throughout the proceedings.