Rihanna Calls Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron For Not Charging The Officers That Killed Breonna Taylor

(AllHipHop News) Many people are upset that Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly, and Myles Cosgrove were not charged for murdering 26-year-old African-American Breonna Taylor. When news broke that a grand jury only indicted Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the wall of Taylor’s Caucasian neighbors, protests broke out across the country.
Taylor was shot to death in her Louisville, Kentucky home after the three law enforcement officers entered her apartment with a no-knock warrant. The cops were looking for Taylor’s ex-boyfriend who was actually already in police custody at the time of the shooting.
Her current boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one shot at the officers because he believed they were intruders. The cops fired over 20 shots back at the couple. Taylor was shot five times. Her death was reportedly determined to be a homicide in an autopsy.
There have been a lot of critiques on how Kentucky’s Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron handled the Breonna Taylor case. The investigation into the officers took six months, and some legal experts are questioning if Cameron actually presented any evidence to the grand jury that could have led to more charges.
For example, did any of the witnesses that said they did not hear the officers announce themselves before entering the apartment testify before the grand jury? Did Kenneth Walker testify before the grand jury? Did Cameron tell the grand jury that the officers lied on an incident report by stating that there was no forced entry into the apartment and that no one was injured during the botched raid?
Rihanna used her social media accounts to call out Cameron. On Thursday night, the entertainment megastar tweeted, “I’m just gon’ let this sink in to your hollow skull @DanielCameronAG.” The tweet included a photo of someone holding a sign that read, “A cop shot a Black woman and was only charged for the shots [that] missed.”
As of press time, Rihanna’s tweet has amassed more than 53,000 retweets and 200,000 likes. Over on Instagram, the Fenty Beauty founder’s same post mentioning Daniel Cameron collected more than 1 million likes on the platform.
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 25, 2020