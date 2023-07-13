From Super Bowl Surprise To Five Emmy Nominations: Rihanna Reflects on Her Epic Pregnancy Reveal 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z is also in the running with Rihanna for Outstanding Variety Special as executive producers of the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Rihanna could win big at the 2023 Emmy Awards after scoring five nominations for her epic Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The superstar singer stunned fans and broke the internet when she unveiled her blossoming baby bump during February’s electrifying performance. Rihanna gave a nod to her pregnancy while celebrating her Emmy nominations on Instagram. She shared a backstage photo of her ionic fit on the night alongside some images from the show.

“pull up breed up 2 d bashment,” Rihanna began her post, Bajan style. “5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!! Im so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories!”

Rihanna Up Against Elton John Who Has EGOT Status On The Line

However, she has a fight on her hands. Rihanna is up against Elton John, who will achieve EGOT status if he wins in the category.

Jay-Z could also repeat his 2022 Emmys win, which he received for last year’s Super Bowl halftime performance alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

Hov is nominated with Rihanna for Outstanding Variety Special as executive producers. The Roc Nation boss is also nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

Other nominated Hip-Hop acts include the Tupac Shakur Documentary Dear Mama, which is up for two awards, while The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience earned an Outstanding Interactive Program nod.

Lizzo could scoop an Outstanding Variety Special win with HBO Max’s Lizzo: Live in Concert. Kid Cudi earned a nomination for Netflix’s Entergalactic. As creator and executive producer, he’s recognized in the Outstanding Animated Program category.

A full list of this year’s nominees is available at Emmys.com. The 75th annual Emmys are currently set to air live on Monday, September 18. However, the show could be delayed if the ongoing writers’ strike continues. There’s also talk of a possible actors strike which could also impact the ceremony.