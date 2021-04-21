Rihanna Continues Real Estate Buying Spree With $10 Million Purchase

(AllHipHop News)
Rihanna has expanded her living quarters in Los Angeles after picking up the property next to the mansion she snapped up at the beginning of 2021.
The singer and fashion mogul has now spent almost $24 million for the two pads in Beverly Hills.
Her latest purchase is a 3,000 square foot house, which sits on a half-acre of land. The house was built in the 1930s and comes with four bedrooms and 4.5 baths.
The house also comes with an oversized swimming pool and a spacious backyard.
Paul McCartney owns the place across the street, while Rihanna’s new neighbors also include Mariah Carey and Madonna.
Just three months ago, RiRi a property for $13.8 million.
Rihanna proves to be just a shrewd at buying real estate, as she is with running her billion-dollar businesses.
She has the cash to spare, thanks to the success of her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, which has been flying off the shelves.