Rihanna Drops $21M For New Los Angeles Penthouse Called ‘Mansion In The Sky’

The singer will add this home to her huge real estate portfolio … but will this be “home sweet home.”

As R&B beauty and Bajan billionaire Rihanna expands her family, so is her real estate portfolio.

According to the New York Post, the “Lift Me Up” chart-topper has recently purchased a 9,300-square-foot home in Los Angeles for the whopping price of $21 million.

Before Ri Ri dropped the bag on the house, it had another famous owner, Matthew Perry from the hit show “Friends.”

The Century high-rise unit even has its own nickname. People call it the “Mansion in the Sky,” possibly because the four-bedroom, eight-bathroom residence, as one person said, hovers “above the city like a floating palace.”

… And a palace it seems to be with all of the divine details and awesome amenities.

The new place is said to have a grand living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a screening room, and a billiards room for when she and her Harlem boyfriend entertains.

While you might not think cooking is important, there is also an all-white kitchen in the home for Mama Ri Ri. In it, there are marble countertops, dual islands, and top-of-the-line appliances.

From the 40th floor, which the home takes over in its entirety, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their two new children will be able to see both mountain and ocean views. It also will allow the growing family to see majestic views of the city. The family will be able to check out these views from the four expansive terraces.

Love Property reports that buying homes is one of Rihanna’s passions— and ways she diversifies her money.

She reportedly owns multiple “luxurious properties in Los Angeles and a beach home in her native Barbados.”

She purchased her first home, a beautiful mansion, in 2009 in Beverly Hills for $6.9 million. After that, she purchased a home in the Palisades for $12 million and a home in the Hollywood Hills for $6.8 million in 2017.

For a while, she leased a Manhattan penthouse for $39,000 a month— pennies for the wealthiest self-made billionaire in the United States.

The beach house she purchased in her native land of Barbados, she $22 million. This is a far cry from the modest home she grew up in as a child.

There are more properties she has brought for herself and also some that she just loves to flip. With this new home, many speculate, this might be the one for her to lock in for the kids to grow up in.

But who knows … we are talking about Rihanna, a woman who always keeps us on our toes.