Rihanna Exposes Truth About Her Motherhood Challenges

Music superstar Rihanna speaks openly about handling dual roles in her personal life as a mother and her professional world.

Rihanna revealed deep “resentment” as she navigates the tricky crossroads between motherhood and her powerhouse career.

The Grammy-winning superstar and beauty mogul, who welcomed two sons, RZA and Riot, in 2022 and 2023, respectively, with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, confessed openly to Harper’s Bazaar that balancing her demanding schedule with the responsibilities of motherhood has been anything but easy.

“Every decision I make is about them, but everything I do that I love takes away from them,” Rihanna explained frankly. “So I have a weird resentment towards the things I love. You almost feel like something is always suffering for you to show up somewhere.”

Known for her chart-topping hits and billion-dollar beauty empire, the 37-year-old Barbadian icon shed light on the complexities she faces behind her public persona, describing how her busy lifestyle often splits her attention, leaving her struggling to fully engage in any given task.

“When you show up, it’s not 100 percent because there’s something else on the wheel. It’s actually given me a lot more self-guilt,” she continued. “I don’t like letting people down, but I also know that most of the time, it’s me letting myself down, which means something has to change, but everything is on the wheel all the time.”

The “Diamonds” singer candidly acknowledged to Harper’s Bazaar the constant inner tug-of-war between motherhood and her dedication to her career.

Rihanna admitted she frequently has to remind herself that juggling both worlds was her conscious choice.

“I’m trying to find a balance so that I feel fulfilled when I show up for something, so I don’t feel guilty,” she stated.