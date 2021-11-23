Rihanna Holds The Record For Most Billion-Viewed YouTube Videos By A Female Artist

Fans of Rihanna have been patiently waiting for the Bajan singer to release her ninth studio album for five years. While The Navy has not gotten a new project, they have apparently continued to press the play button on Rihanna’s music videos in the meantime.

According to Chart Data, Rihanna now holds the record for most videos by a female artist with at least 1 billion views on YouTube. Riri’s “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris crossed the 10-figure mark this week.

“We Found Love” originally came out in 2011. The Dance Pop single topped Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for ten non-consecutive weeks, and the song led multiple charts around the world.

.@rihanna becomes the female artist with the most videos with over 1 billion views each on YouTube (7). — chart data (@chartdata) November 22, 2021

Rihanna and Calvin Harris have another music video together that is part of the 1-billion-view club. Harris’s “This Is What You Came For” featuring Rihanna currently has 2.5 billion YouTube views.

In addition, Eminem’s “Love The Way You Lie” with Rihanna racked up 2.3 billion plays so far. Rihanna’s solo song “Diamonds” amassed 1.8 billion views on YouTube since its release in 2012.

The rest of Rihanna’s billion-viewed videos list includes “Work” featuring Drake (1.2B), Shakira’s “Can’t Remember to Forget You” (1.1B), and DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” featuring Bryson Tiller (1B). 2013’s “Stay” with Mikky Ekko is 8 million views away from 1 billion.