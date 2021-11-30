Rihanna Is Declared A National Hero In Barbados

Rihanna has been named a national hero in Barbados as the country gains its independence!

Rihanna has been honored as Barbados’ 11th National Hero.

On Monday (November 29th) night, the “Work” singer was recognized with a public ceremony in Bridgetown, Barbados, which also served as the Inauguration Ceremony for the country’s first-ever President, Dame Sandra Mason.

Barbados has formally removed Queen Elizabeth as its head of state amid its transition from a Commonwealth to a republic, and Prince Charles was in attendance to mark the momentous occasion.

“The creation of this republic offers a new beginning,” he said. “From the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocity of slavery which forever stains our history, people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude.”

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Barbados’ republican movement leader, honored Rihanna with her National Hero prize.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions,” she said.