Rihanna Issues A Warning: “Talk About My Kids, It’s Over”

Rihanna has been all smiles recently, proudly displaying her growing belly but talk about her kid, and the gloves are off.

Rihanna will not be playing when it comes to her unborn child declaring, “I’m going to be psycho.”

The Bajan singer, who also announced she is currently in her third trimester, spoke on the type of parent she will be once the baby arrives.

During a recent interview, Rihanna discussed her impending motherhood, revealing a fiercely protective maternal side. She compared herself to Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice from Bravo TV’s Real Housewives reality shows. She relates to the former allowing “her kids to be who they are,” which she finds inspiring. As for the latter, she “does not play about her kids. She will fight for those little girls.”

Rihanna Will “Be Psycho” About Her Kids

Rihanna issued a warning to anyone who thinks it’s safe to discuss her children. “She will flatten you about those kids,” she said of Giudice. “And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it,” she added.

Furthermore, Rihanna is likely to “Flip a table,” when that protective instinct kicks in. “You talk about my kids,” she warned, “it’s over.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Rihanna discussed how her Fenty brand is helping throughout the ups and down of maternity. “There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl,” she added. “Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring.”

She continued, discussing her changing features. “The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there’s so much that you can do.”

Rihanna also confessed she only feels “snatched” when her “whole glam team shows up,” making her feel her most beautiful. However, she’s also working on getting rest before the baby’s arrival. “Sleep now because I won’t get much later,” is the best advice she’s been given so far. “I need to work on that before it’s a thing of the past,” she added.