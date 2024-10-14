Rihanna Explains How Kids Are Teaching Her About Motherhood

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna opened up about the joys and trials of motherhood, sharing how her two sons teach her as much as she teaches them.

Rihanna, already a global icon in music and fashion, is now reveling in her role as a mother.

During an interview with NBC, the 36-year-old pop superstar opened up about navigating life with her two young sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, whom she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky.

“It’s fun,” she said. “I literally enjoy it so much… I am just looking at them and living through them, and I’m amazed by every new discovery of theirs, even their boundaries.”

Balancing joy with the everyday challenges of raising two boys, Rihanna spoke about how parenthood is a learning process for both her and her children.

“They’re teaching me how to be their mom as much as I’m teaching them how to be in this world,” she revealed.

But even as her toddlers explore the world, sibling rivalry has already reared its head.

“It’s just hard to share toys and pacifiers,” Rihanna noted, adding that RZA shows a protective side whenever his baby brother cries. “He’s worried. He loves him, but it’s hard.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together since 2021.

Their relationship grew from a deep friendship, with A$AP recently reflecting on their long history in a profile for W Magazine.

The rapper revealed that he knew early on that Rihanna was someone he wanted to start a family with.

“I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think. So it was only right when we got older. We just kind of reconnected.”