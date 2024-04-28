Rihanna Shows Off Sizzling New Look At Fenty Beauty Launch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna debuted a brand new look at Fenty Beauty’s event in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Rihanna dazzled in a pale yellow Alexander McQueen dress during the launch of her new Fenty Beauty product line in Los Angeles, showcasing not only her fashion sense but also her latest venture into the beauty industry.

At the event on April 26, the acclaimed singer and business mogul introduced the Soft’lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation, expanding her beauty empire with a product designed for diverse skin tones.

Rihanna, complementing her elegant outfit with strappy stiletto heels and gold bracelets, also debuted sleek, blonde locks that added to her radiant appearance.

The new foundation from Fenty Beauty is available for purchase online and promises a naturally luminous finish. Priced at $40, it is offered in an inclusive range of 50 shades, ensuring that individuals of all skin colors can find their perfect match.

Rihanna’s consistent influence in fashion and beauty highlights her ability to remain relevant and innovative.

Her ventures range from music to business and her multifaceted career proves her ability to resonate with a broad audience.

Check out her amazing looks in the gallery below.