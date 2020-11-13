Rihanna Planning Second Drop For Fenty Footwear Collection

Ri Ri has teamed with noted designer Amina Muaddi for another drop in her popular Fenty footwear collection.

Rihanna has teamed with Amina Muaddi once again for the second footwear collection under her Fenty brand.

The singer has unveiled four new designs as part of Fenty Footwear with the help of the designer, including a Corset Pump and Candy Pink stiletto.

In a statement, Muaddi revealed the pair “wanted to create footwear that represented the muse and the brand: strong, but refined and feminine” with the line.

The pieces will debut on December 14th at farfetch.com, levelshoes.com or fenty.com.

The pair previously collaborated for a sold out line of shoes this past summer.

