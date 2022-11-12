Rihanna Plotting New Line Of Children’s Clothing

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rihanna may be considering a new line of business to make her more billions now that she has a brand new baby!

Rihanna wants to design a line of children’s clothing.

The Barbadian singer welcomed a son with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May, though the couple has not yet revealed the tot’s name.

But in a new interview for Vogue, Rihanna revealed that she is interested in the idea of creating her own kids’ fashion line.

“We didn’t get there yet but it’s something that I might do. We’ll see,” she said. “I would have so much fun with that. Anything in miniature is just so cute.”

Previously, Rihanna launched a fashion brand in partnership with luxury group LVMH called Fenty in May 2019.

However, the singer and executives chose to put the collaboration “on hold” in February 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

At present, Rihanna is focusing on her inclusive Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Her most recent fashion show featured models like Irina Shayk and Cara Delevingne as well as a special guest appearance from Johnny Depp.

“It looks so freaking good. It’s beautiful. It is one of those things that you say you want to do and the logistics are impossible but we somehow pulled it off,” the 34-year-old smiled.