Nicki Minaj, Cardi B Congratulate Rihanna On Baby News

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B agree on one thing…Rihanna’s baby news with A$AP Rocky is worth celebrating! Check out their touching messages to RiRi and Pretty Flaco!

On Sunday, the “Umbrella” hitmaker revealed her pregnancy by showcasing her growing bump while posing alongside her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky for photographers in Harlem, New York.

Lizzo took to Twitter to express her excitement for the celebrity couple following the announcement.

IM SO HAPPY FOR RIH N ROCKY 😭 CONGRATULATIONS AHHHHHH 🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾 — LIZZOOOOO (@lizzo) January 31, 2022

“I’M SO HAPPY FOR RIH N ROCKY CONGRATULATIONS AHHHHHH,” she wrote, adding a string of pregnant woman emojis.

Meanwhile, Nicki gushed over Rihanna in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“So happy for you mama. Conquered the world already. Given so much. Nothing left to prove. You deserve your own little gift now. Different level of joy that money can’t buy,” the star insisted.

Elsewhere, Paris Hilton noted Rihanna will make an “amazing” mother in a sweet post.

“Congratulations Queen! So exciting! So happy for you @Rihanna! You look so beautiful and are going to be an amazing mother,” she commented, while Cardi B added: “OMG!!!! Congrats @badgalriri.”

And Yvette Nicole Brown joked that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby won’t have a choice but to be into fashion.

All I know is that this is gonna be the prettiest, most stylish child the world has ever seen! CONGRATS @rihanna! 💖 pic.twitter.com/5efS8Sth2w — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 31, 2022

“All I know is that this is gonna be the prettiest, most stylish child the world has ever seen! CONGRATS @rihanna!” she added.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed they were dating last May.