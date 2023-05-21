Rihanna Says Baby RZA Has No Clue How Nuts His Mom Is

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rihanna finally broke her silence and confirmed media reports that you named her son RZA. Read what she had to say!

Rihanna has officially confirmed the name of her son while sharing photos from her first pregnancy.

The 35-year-old hitmaker took to Instagram to share photos from a glamorous maternity shoot she posed for during her first pregnancy.

The Barbadian singer, who rocked glitzy jewelry and stilettos in the topless pictures, reflected on pregnancy and motherhood in the caption and confirmed that her son was called RZA.

“In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made!” she wrote. “Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued.”

The “Umbrella” singer welcomed her son in May 2022 with her partner A$AP Rocky.

They kept his name a secret. However, it was revealed that they called him RZA Athelston Mayers earlier this month when his birth certificate was published by The Daily Mail.

The “Rude Boy” singer announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February 2023.

The due date of her second baby has not been announced.