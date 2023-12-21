Rihanna Says She’s Just An “Extra” In Home Life With A$AP Rocky After Having Children

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Here’s yet another reason to love A$AP Rocky and RIhanna.

Rihanna has opened up about the family dynamic she and A$AP Rocky have developed since welcoming their two children into their home—and apparently, she’s not at the focus.

During the launch event for the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty on Monday (December 18), RiRi spoke to Access Hollywood about her newfound life in motherhood. While describing how she began to love Rocky “differently” as he ventured into fatherhood, Rihanna briefly remarked on the bond they share with their two children.

“I loved him differently as a dad,” RiRi said in part. “This is major, major-like; it’s a turn-on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad].'”

rihanna speaks on what she loves about asap rocky becoming a father 🥺 pic.twitter.com/FMP6s6RVtw — the culture | magazine (@galactamelanin) December 21, 2023

Rihanna continued, explaining that her main character energy fades in her home life with Rocky and the kids considering her children are “obsessed” with their father.

“I’m just a background, I’m an extra,” she said. “Yep! It happens! It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys; they love their dad differently, and I love to see it.”

An abundant amount of love must be present in Rihanna and Rocky’s household considering RiRi hasn’t stopped gushing about her new family since the arrival of their children. In August, the Barbadian singer and entrepreneur told People that she felt her family was “complete” after having baby No. 2 with Rocky.