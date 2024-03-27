Rihanna Sings Along To Cardi B Performing “Bodak Yellow” At Hollywood Bash 

Cardi B and Rihanna linked up less than two weeks after the NYC rapper shared her desire to craft the “perfect” record for a collab with the superstar songstress.
The duo mingled with other celebs at the Hollywood bash hosted by Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee on Tuesday night (March 26). Footage from the evening shows Rhianna enthusiastically singing along to Cardi’s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow,” as Cardi performed to the crowd.
The surprising link-up has fans clamoring for a Rihanna and Cardi B collab. Fans are eagerly awaiting a new album from both artists, and a joint single would be a dream come true for their fan bases, and Cardi B.
Earlier this month, the “Enough” hitmaker revealed that she has a collab with the Bajan-born singer on her wish list. However,
“I love Rihanna’s music, but I don’t do music like that,” Cardi B admitted during an appearance on ehe Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. I sound kinda stupid trying to sing like that, trying [to] sound like that. So if I ever get that perfect record, I can not wait until I feel like, ‘This song… I know she’s going to like it”.
She continued, “Because I don’t want to send her nothing like, ‘Ho, what the f### is this s###? Take this thing out of my face’.”
Cardi concluded by saying a potential song with Rihanna “would be so dope.”