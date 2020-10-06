Rihanna Says Islam Disrespect Was “Honest, Yet Careless Mistake”

(AllHipHop News)
Rihanna has been criticized for using a song that contained a narration of the Islamic Hadith during her Savage X Fenty show.
The singer and style queen unveiled the latest looks from her clothing line on Friday during an Amazon Prime fashion show, and during the showcase, rapper Rico Nasty was introduced as a song, called “Doom,” played.
The track, created by London-based producer Coucou Chloe, featured sacred texts from the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, and upset Muslims, who felt their religion was being exploited.
i feel like islamaphobia is so normalised to the point where people are calling us dramatic for being mad when our religion gets disrespected? hadith are sacred words of the prophet, they’re used to guide muslims & are second to only the Quran. rihanna should know better.
— kirry🍷 (@ZARRYKISSY) October 4, 2020
as a muslim, no words can describe how disappointed i am with Rihanna for letting her models dance to hadith. Hadith are the sacred words of our prophet, you can't just use it for your lingerie show. disgusting and extremely disrespectful
— dee⁷ (@kookdice) October 4, 2020
“i feel like islamaphobia is so normalized to the point where people are calling us dramatic for being mad when our religion gets disrespected?” a Twitter user wrote. “hadith are sacred words of the prophet, they’re used to guide muslims & are second to only the Quran. rihanna should know better.”
One follower went on to suggest the diverse show, which featured a range of stars like Lizzo, Paris Hilton, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, and Indya Moore, was supposed to highlight diversity, but “alienated Muslims.”
Rihanna, who was previously applauded by Muslim fans for featuring a hijab-wearing model in ads for Fenty makeup items, issued a heartfelt apology for “honest, yet careless mistake.”
“I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible,” Rihanna said.