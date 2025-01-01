Rihanna Reveals 2024 Was Sober Year In Candid Instagram Post

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna welcomed 2025 with a stunning revelation about her year-long sobriety, sparking both celebration and calls for new music.

Rihanna marked the start of 2025 with a triumphant celebration in New York City, proudly declaring her accomplishment of staying sober throughout 2024.

The 36-year-old singer and entrepreneur shared the milestone in a video posted on Instagram Tuesday night (December 31), where she and friends were seen in a Manhattan hotel room counting down to the New Year as the iconic Times Square ball descended.

“Y’all, I didn’t drink all year! I didn’t drink all year,” Rihanna said excitedly to the camera. The post’s caption read, “New Year, New Me.”

The Grammy-winning artist, who last released an album in 2016, spent New Year’s Eve alongside her partner, A$AP Rocky, and their two young sons—RZA, 2, and Riot, 1.

The comments section of her video was flooded with speculation about her long-awaited ninth studio album, which fans have nicknamed R9.

One user exclaimed, “New album too huh,” while another joked, “I thought it was the countdown for the album drop.”

Despite years of teasing, Rihanna has not provided concrete details about new music, leaving fans eager for more.

Since the release of her critically acclaimed album, Anti, Rihanna has largely shifted her focus to her business ventures, including her widely profitable Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty brands.

While her absence from the music scene has been significant, moments like her Super Bowl halftime performance in early 2023 and her magnetic presence on social media have helped her remain a cultural icon.