Rihanna Steals The Show In Dazzling Carnival Costume At Barbados Crop Over 

Rihanna turned heads in a bejeweled feathery number, partying with Ayra Starr At the Crop Over Festival in her native Barbados.

Rihanna made a show-stopping appearance at the 2024 Crop Over Festival in her native Barbados.

On Monday (August 5), footage of the mother of two letting her hair down in a skimpy bejeweled costume complete with feathered wings. The superstar singer had all eyes on her as she posed for photos.

One set of images sees Rihanna flanked by two armed law enforcement officers.

Later in the day, Rihanna and friends, including Ayra Starr, partied on a float, waving to fans as the truck made its way around the festival route.

Rihanna with Ayra Starr at Crop Over 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ITUGmGQtVW — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) August 5, 2024

Ayra Starr and Rihanna dancing together 😍🥹🤭✨pic.twitter.com/BOOfzs66R1 — Joy8 (@Atolagbejoy23) August 6, 2024

Before meeting up at Barbados Crop Over, Rihanna and the Nigerian-bred singer hooked up earlier this year in London. During an interview in May, Starr gushed over the meeting at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone launch party.

“I was like, ‘Wow! Rihanna!’” Starr said of meeting the Fenty mogul for the first time. “We got to hang out after the event. Just spending time with my idol, the person that inspired me to do all of this, was the most amazing thing. She gave me so many pointers and advice.”

Days before Crop Over, Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky celebrated a major milestone as their son Riot Rose turned one on August 1. Rocky paid tribute to the little boy with an adorable trip down memory lane featuring precious moments from the little boy’s first 12 months.

The couple also hosted a birthday party for their second-born son in Barbados.