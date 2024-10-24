Rihanna Thinks Kendrick Lamar Headlining Super Bowl LIX Is “Meant To Be”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out why Rihanna is expecting a killer show from Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl Halftime show.

Rihanna is going to be in attendance when Kendrick Lamar takes the stage for the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in February 2025 and has revealed why she predicts the Los Angeles native is going to deliver a killer show.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna expressed her enthusiastic support for Kendrick Lamar taking the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, describing his headlining set as a natural fit. In addition to remarking on her belief there’s no reason anyone should doubt that Kendrick will give viewers an amazing performance, she used a metaphor piggybacking off of her defining hit “Diamond” to draw a vivid comparison to what the achievement represents

“Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl, It’s a diamond on a ring finger,” Rihanna said in part. She noted Lamar’s unique artistry and recent accomplishments make him the ideal choice for one of the world’s biggest platforms.

“He’s an amazing artist, top tier,” she said. “He had an incredible year. He actually brought so many people together. It’s to be celebrated.”

Rihanna further elaborated on Lamar’s impact over the past year, which she believes makes him particularly suited for the Super Bowl.

“It is meant to be Kendrick Lamar,” she said. “Kendrick Lamar is the one that’s supposed to do it right now. He’s going to crush it. We should never doubt him.”

Rihanna’s praises of Lamar’s status as one of the most exceptional artists in the industry was concluded with what appears to be a reference to his explosive Drake diss track “Euphoria” during which he raps “I’m what the culture feeling” establishing himself as a luminary in the world of Hip-Hop — and RiRi seems to agree.

“That’s what culture is,” she said. “He deserves it. I can’t wait to see it. Kendrick, thank you.”

As someone who recently broke records with her own Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, Rihanna’s endorsement of Lamar carries significant weight. Her performance in 2023 shattered expectations, with millions tuning in to watch her electrifying return to the stage after a long hiatus. Rihanna’s show became the most-watched halftime show in history, solidifying her place in the Super Bowl’s legacy.

Her album ANTI, which became her second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart in 2016 returned to the Top 10 on the set for the first time since the year it was released following her performance. Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance also earned her first-ever Emmy Award for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special award.

Check out the full interview with Rihanna below.