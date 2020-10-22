Rihanna, Travis Scott, ‘Verzuz’ & More Earn 2020 YouTube Streamy Award Nominations

(AllHipHop News)
The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 shut down the live concert industry around the world. Recording artists and deejays had to figure out alternative ways to entertain the public and earn income.
Several new digital experiences emerged out of that coronavirus-causing dilemma. In particular, many Hip Hop representatives turned to the online space to offer internet-breaking presentations for the millions of fans quarantining at home.
The 10th annual YouTube Streamy Awards are now acknowledging some of those cultural influencers by nominating them in the Live Series category. Swizz Beatz & Timbaland’s Verzuz, BET’s House Party, and D-Nice’s Club Quarantine will compete against Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus and Reunited Apart with Josh Gad.
Other notable nominees include Travis Scott’s “Travis Scott and Fortnite Present: Astronomical” (Live Special), Will Smith (Crossover), Pepsi’s “Gift it Forward with Cardi B” (Multi-Platform Campaign), Post Malone’s “COVID-19 Response Fund” (Nonprofit or NGO), David Dobrik and Justin Bieber’s “SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!!” (Collaboration), Liza Koshy’s Liza on Demand (Scripted Series), “Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys” (Social Good Campaign; Company or Brand), Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls (Branded Content: Series), and Cole Bennett (Cinematography).
Rihanna’s billion-dollar cosmetics company picked up three nods. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna (Brand of the Year), “Rihanna’s Summer Fenty Face Tutorial” (Brand Engagement), and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna’s “ASMR SNAP SHADOWS TUTORIAL W/ AMANDLA STENBERG” (Branded Content: Video) are up for Streamys.
The 2020 Streamy Awards will stream on YouTube on Sunday, December 13 at YouTube.com/Streamys. The event is executive produced by d### clark productions’ Ariel Elazar, Rika Camizianos, Alexi Mazareas, and Michael Nieporent as well as Streamy Awards founders Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen.