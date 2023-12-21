Rihanna Reveals Wardrobe Malfunction Led To Super Bowl Baby Reveal  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rihanna’s desire to hide her blossoming baby bump backfired in spectacular fashion, leading to the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show reveal.

Rihanna broke the internet earlier this year after revealing her blossoming baby bump during her iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

However, the superstar songstress has now let slip that the viral pregnancy reveal was completely unplanned and was actually a wardrobe snafu caused by her desire to hide her growing belly.

Rihanna spoke about the moments leading up to her Super Bowl performance during the launch event for the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty in Los Angeles earlier this week.

“Here’s the thing — I did what I have to do, right?” she explained. “My jumper couldn’t zip up. No one knew I was pregnant — I just told my stylist, ‘Make sure it’s stretchy.’”

However, once she climbed into the red jumpsuit, the zipper wouldn’t fasten all the way up. It reached the bottom of her bump and refused to budge. “The zip, it just stopped right there,” she added. “So it had to be what it had to be!”

Rihanna lights up while talking about A$AP Rocky as a father and speaks on her unexpected pregnancy reveal at the Super Bowl

🔗: https://t.co/bmNN1QwfOh pic.twitter.com/mvsFkgFaDC — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 19, 2023

While Rihanna reportedly said her family was complete after welcoming her second child with A$AP Rocky earlier this year, the singer is yearning to hear the pitter-patter of tiny feet again, girl’s feet, that is.

The couple had their first son, RZA, in May 2022 before the arrival of their second boy, Riot Rose, in August.

When E! News asked if there was anything she couldn’t do the music and business mogul quipped, “So far, have daughters. I’m batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed.”