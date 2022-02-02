Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ Album Joins The Billboard 200 Chart’s 300-Week Club

Robyn Rihanna Fenty had a lot to celebrate this week. The Barbadian billionaire announced she is having her first child with Hip Hop artist Rakim “ASAP Rocky” Mayers.

While Rihanna is set to add a baby to her life in the coming months, she also continues to find success with her music career. Her 2016 studio LP, Anti, currently sits at #141 on the latest Billboard 200 chart.

This is Anti‘s 300th appearance on Billboard‘s weekly album rankings. Rihanna’s eighth studio album is her first project to join the exclusive 300-week club.

Anti can be considered Rihanna’s most commercially successful album to date. 2007’s Good Girl Gone Bad held a spot on the Billboard 200 for 100 weeks. 2010’s Loud held on for 75 weeks. The former #1 Unapologetic had a 66-week Billboard 200 lifespan.

Upon its release, Anti peaked atop the Billboard 200 chart for two non-consecutive weeks in 2016. It earned 3x-Platinum certification from the RIAA and multiple Grammy nominations, including a nod for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Rihanna’s global smash “Work” featuring Drake is part of the Anti tracklist. That 8x-Platinum collaboration remained at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for 9 weeks. Riri also recruited SZA for the album opener “Consideration.”

Anti also hosts “Kiss It Better,” “Desperado,” “Needed Me,” and “Love on the Brain.” The deluxe edition of Anti includes the bonus track “Sex with Me” produced by Boi-1da, Frank Dukes, Kuk Harrell, and Vinylz.