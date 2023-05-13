Rihanna’s Navy Blows Up RZA’s Socials After Baby Name News

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Some fans didn’t know who RZA was, and the fans who did, blasted them for their Hip-Hop ignorance.

After the name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s baby son was purportedly unveiled, many of her fans flooded the social media with the very MC they wanted to honor. They seemed to understand what Ol’ Dirty Bastard had been telling us, “Wu-Tang is for the children.”

According to a birth certificate leaked by The Daily Mail, the couple reportedly named their first son after their favorite Wu-Tang Clan member: RZA Athelston Mayers. Excited about the baby’s name, members of RiRi’s Navy started flocking to RZA’s Instagram page.

Some people didn’t know who RZA was before the “Lift Me Up” artist named her baby after him. A fan like Iam_iyee wrote, “So the baby is named after you huh??” One fan asked in disgust, “Why u ain’t following rih and ASAP while they name their 1st son after you?”

Another fan wrote, “RZA has someone famous named after him.” Others simply dropped in the comment section of a totally non-related post, “I am here for Rihanna.”

True Wu-Tang fans read the comments with Hip-Hop indignation, saying, “Rih just made OUR favorite rapper POPULAR to posers.”

Another RZA fan couldn’t help but blast the generation of fans that gauged RZA’s value only on the child being named after him by his celebrity parents.

“The kids that are here talking about ‘I’m here because of RiRi’ you should really go do your research,” they wrote. “There’s so much behind this man, beyond the name, trust and believe. She didn’t just name her kid after him just because that. S##t means something way deeper. The man is a genius.

“He’ll even school you on the Art of Shaolin never even knew what it was until he introduced it had n##### in the trap watching mad Karate flicks. Those was the days. Respect! We Love You RZA.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son turned 1 year old on May 13, 2023. The couple is expecting their second child this year.