RIP Actor & Slam Poet Craig “Mums” Grant

By : / Categories : News / March 26, 2021

RIP SIR MUMS.

(AllHipHop News) 

Craig “Mums” Grant has passed away suddenly.

The actor and slam poet who appeared inHBO’s classic prison drama “OZ,” “Marvel’s Luke Cage” and numerous stage, film and TV credits died suddenly on Thursday. He was 52.

Published reports stated that the died of natural causes.

As a poet, Grant rose in the new joke scene as “muMs da Schemer,” utilizing the talent for the re-occurring role of Arnold “Poet” Jackson on “Oz,” which ran from 1997-2003. While Mums, stylized muMs, was known widely for his various roles, he was best known for his ability to spit bars of poetry reminiscent of a fierce emcee.

A slew of condolences populated social media.

Mums was beloved, and as a New York City native, he brought and unparralled authenticity to the arts. He performed n the 1996 National Poetry Slam with the Nuyorican team and was a featured artist in “Slam Nation: The Sport of Spoken Word,” a 1998 doc. Mums was also a prominent feature on HBO’s Def Poetry Jam.He would go on to perform a one-man show called A Sucker Emcee.

He was featured in “The Sopranos,” “Chappelle’s Show,” “Law & Order,” Boston Legal,” “The Last O.G” and a number of other roles like Spike Lee’s re-boot of “She’s Gotta Have It.”

May he rest in peace.

Tags : MUMS


Scroll to Top