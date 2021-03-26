RIP Actor & Slam Poet Craig “Mums” Grant

(AllHipHop News)
Craig “Mums” Grant has passed away suddenly.
The actor and slam poet who appeared inHBO’s classic prison drama “OZ,” “Marvel’s Luke Cage” and numerous stage, film and TV credits died suddenly on Thursday. He was 52.
Published reports stated that the died of natural causes.
As a poet, Grant rose in the new joke scene as “muMs da Schemer,” utilizing the talent for the re-occurring role of Arnold “Poet” Jackson on “Oz,” which ran from 1997-2003. While Mums, stylized muMs, was known widely for his various roles, he was best known for his ability to spit bars of poetry reminiscent of a fierce emcee.
A slew of condolences populated social media.
Our hearts go out to family and friends of the late Craig “muMs” Grant. muMs played a key role in our community for many years as a writer and performer, returning to our stages as recently as last year with multiple #24viralmonologues. We join you in grieving this great loss.❤️ pic.twitter.com/9gYrsnJAsJ
— The 24 Hour Plays® (@24HourPlays) March 25, 2021
muMs was the modern raconteur of the community, demonstrating that the street was filled with humanity, creativity, soulfulness, and beauty. Authentic & one of the best actors in the game.This brother was truth with his spoken word and his life. God bless his soul. RIP Ashé #muMs pic.twitter.com/yXq8RpZYAx
— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 25, 2021
I am just speechless right now. Any of us who came up in New York poetry/spoken word scene of 1990s or 2000s know name Craig “Mums” Grant. Got word this morning he passed while making a film or tv project in ATL. Mums was mad gifted with words, and acting, and more. HUGE LOSS. pic.twitter.com/UXDRAxFi9y
— Kevin Powell (@kevin_powell) March 25, 2021
I'm shocked and saddened to hear this. He was serious about his craft; honored to watch him work on set, way back when. And what a humble individual!
Rest In Peace, #muMs! https://t.co/SIeiUipk66
— Robert X. Golphin (@RobertXGolphin) March 25, 2021
Got word this morning he passed while making a film or TV project in ATL, what a HUGE LOSS 🙏🏿🙏🏿.
Craig Grant, known as muMs da schemer. a poet and actor and his best known role as Arnold "Poet" Jackson on HBO series Oz. Rest in peace 🙏🏿🙏🏿#RightOnTV #craiggrant #poet #muMs pic.twitter.com/KPitsBi6mk
— RightOnTV (@RightOnTV) March 25, 2021
Mums was beloved, and as a New York City native, he brought and unparralled authenticity to the arts. He performed n the 1996 National Poetry Slam with the Nuyorican team and was a featured artist in “Slam Nation: The Sport of Spoken Word,” a 1998 doc. Mums was also a prominent feature on HBO’s Def Poetry Jam.He would go on to perform a one-man show called A Sucker Emcee.
He was featured in “The Sopranos,” “Chappelle’s Show,” “Law & Order,” Boston Legal,” “The Last O.G” and a number of other roles like Spike Lee’s re-boot of “She’s Gotta Have It.”
May he rest in peace.