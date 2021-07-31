Ice Cube & Tupac Affilate Gonzoe Murdered

Los Angeles vet Gonzoe has reportedly been murdered. He was a former member of Kausion, a group backed by Ice Cube. He also maintained a friendship with Tupac, as a member of the Outlawz. He was 45.

The tragic news was confirmed from numerous associates of the rapper, who lived a controversial life.

Reports are sketch at press time, but early intel says that Gonzoe was murdered at a gas station after being shot yesterday. Other reports state that a vehicle was riddled with bullets at the gas station. In a shooting that fits the description of Gonzoe’s presumed murder, the victim died today from injuries sustained yesterday evening.

There are no suspects at this time.

Gonzoe had his share of beefs, but most of them ended amicably or even in the boxing ring as was the case with rival Boskoe. At that rumble, Snoop Dogg was the guest commentator. He had changed his life considerable and began to offer positive, inspirational messages on his social media. He was reportedly working on numerous business deals after the high-profile fight with Boskoe, with whom he started a boxing league with after squashing their beef.

Gonzoe rose to prominence in the mid-1990s as a member of Kausion, a group signed to Ice Cube’s Lench Mob Records. The debut South Central Los Skanless was released on October 10, 1995, peaking at number 37 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and at number 23 on the Billboard Top Heatseekers. They broke up a year later.

AllHipHop will continue to offer detail as they become available.