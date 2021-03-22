RIP Phife: Estate Drops New Video And Song To Honor Late Tribe Called Quest Co-Founder

(AllHipHop News)
Rest in Peace to Malik “Phife Dawg” Taylor.
It has been five years since the world lost the giftedness of one of Hip-Hop’s most beloved personalities ever.
To commemorate his life, his estate has dropped a new single entitled, “Nutshell PART 2” featuring Busta Rhymes & Redman.
The posthumous banger will be released on Smokin’ Needles Records/AWAL Records and is accompanied by a music video that features popouts from Busta Rhymes, Redman, Q-Tip, and Consequence.
The slick visual is also directed by Tony Reames and produced by Dion ‘Rasta Root’ Liverpool (who also made a cameo in the jam).
The video will make fans emotional as it was shot before his transition. To see a vibrant Phife rhyming alongside his brothers makes it provoking to watch.
Phife’s disease, Type 2 Diabetes, took him from those who loved him and his genius far too soon.
According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, African American adults are 60 percent more likely to be diagnosed with the disease, 2.3 times more likely to be hospitalized for lower limb amputations due to the disease, and twice as likely to die from the disease than their white counterparts.
The release of “Nutshell PART 2” will lead up to his highly-anticipated album, Forever.
Phife, also known as “The Five-Footer” and “Malik The Five-Foot Freak,” was a founding member of the Grammy Award-winning group, A Tribe Called Quest.
A native of Queens, New York, his contribution to the culture can be seen by the multiple lanes of expressions that many take advantage of now. The heavy presence of sports in lyrics today was birthed from his brilliant pen.
Fans have missed Phife and are glad to hear his voice on “NP2.”
Redman started promoting the song on Twitter.
“ALERT ALERT ALERT!! Phife Dawg ‘Nutshell Pt. 2’ Video ft. @BustaRhymes drops on Monday @phifeforever…LES GO WE GOT YOU BRO!!” Redman tweeted.
ALERT ALERT ALERT !!
Phife Dawg ‘Nutshell Pt. 2’ Video ft. @BustaRhymes and @therealredman drops on Monday @phifeforever
LES GO WE GOT YOU BRO !! pic.twitter.com/SE35CUoPJ2
— Redman (@therealredman) March 20, 2021
Busta also made a heartfelt post: “IT DON’T STOP!!! I KEEP TELLIN’ Y’ALL WE ARE NEVE TAKIN’ OUR FEET OFF THE GAS PEDAL!!! BRAND NEW @phifeforever ft. The Dragon & @redmangilla VIDEO DROPPIN’!!! 3.22.21 PHIFE WE GOT YOU KING!!”