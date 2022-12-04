RIP Pimp C: Port Arthur Commemorates 10th Annual UGK Day, Bun B Offers Tribute To Late Rapper

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bun B and the city of Port Arthur, Texas, celebrated the life of Pimp C and the legacy of rap group UGK. Read more!

Bun B, the family of the late Pimp C, and the citizens of Port Arthur celebrated the 10th annual UGK Day in Port Arthur, TX on Saturday (December 3rd) at the Downtown Pavilion.

According to a press release, the event organizer was the firm Clark & Coleman Museum Consultancy, and they planned a day that hundreds enjoyed.

In addition to the scheduled events, attendees of different ages hung out and bought all kinds of pre-holiday items at the vendor market.

One activation was a short film and performing arts piece meant to educate, celebrate, and create memories that build the foundation for the next wave of music, arts, and culture being fostered in Texas cities.

This event [also] featured home videos, oral histories, and interviews of rapper Pimp C, reflecting on the aspects of a Southern rap culture he helped to create.

Bernard “Bun B” Freeman and Chad “Pimp C” Butler, both of Port Arthur, created UGK (Underground Kingz) in 1987 and have been made spanning five generations.

The day was another celebration of their legacy.

Today (December 4), also marks the 15th anniversary of the death of Pimp C. The rapper died at the age of 33, from an overdose of promethazine/codeine.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t feel the loss. I just find better ways to cope with it. Missed and loved but appreciated for the time we did have with you,” Bun B. said. “Your spirit lives on in your music and your legacy lives on through your kids. The trillest ever born. They’ll never be another. Love you bro. And it’s still UGK For Life! #LongLiveThePimp.”