RIP: Pusha T’s Mother Dies

Virginia rapper Pusha T revealed that his mother has passed away.

The GOOD Music president made the sober admission on social media, which yielded a slew of condolences.

“I love you Ma, thank you for sticking around to meet your grand baby…we all are gonna miss you. R.I.P. 🕊,” he said on Instagram. The rap king presented numerous images of his mother and his son Nigel on social media.

Pharrell, Lauren London. Amerie, Wallo, Def Jam and numerous other sent their love and blessing to the rap star who is now married.

Oddly, Mildred Thornton’s passing fell on the anniversary of Kanye West’s mother Donda West if the IG post is on the same day.

RIP Mama Clipse!