RIP: Rapper 6 Dogs Commits Suicide

6 Dogs
By : / Categories : News / January 27, 2021

A rising rapper from Georgia tragically took his life yesterday.

(AllHipHop News) 

Rapper 6 Dogs has died at the age of 21.

The Georgia-based star took his own life on Tuesday (January 26th), according to state news services.

The sad news comes months after the “Faygo Dreams” hitmaker revealed he was battling COVID-19 after testing positive for the deadly virus.

“I’m a healthy dood tho so I should b fine,” he wrote. “Unfortunately this will put a delay on the album thx for rockin w me y’all.”

The singer, real name Chase Amick, had over 171,000 Instagram followers.

He hinted at mental health issues in November, when he tweeted: “If you have friends in the music biz call them and check on them. This rat race that we all are in is not cool.”

Tags : 6 Dogs, Hip-Hop News


Scroll to Top