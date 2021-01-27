RIP: Rapper 6 Dogs Commits Suicide

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper 6 Dogs has died at the age of 21.
The Georgia-based star took his own life on Tuesday (January 26th), according to state news services.
The sad news comes months after the “Faygo Dreams” hitmaker revealed he was battling COVID-19 after testing positive for the deadly virus.
“I’m a healthy dood tho so I should b fine,” he wrote. “Unfortunately this will put a delay on the album thx for rockin w me y’all.”
The singer, real name Chase Amick, had over 171,000 Instagram followers.
He hinted at mental health issues in November, when he tweeted: “If you have friends in the music biz call them and check on them. This rat race that we all are in is not cool.”