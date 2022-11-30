Rita Ora Explains Why Everyone Thought She Had An Affair With Jay-Z

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rita Ora is talking about the “Becky with the good hair” controversy after she was accused of having an affair with Jay-Z!

Rita Ora has branded the allegation she was the other woman in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s marriage “insane.”

In the song “Sorry,” from her 2016 album Lemonade, Beyoncé hinted that her husband had an affair with another woman, singing, “He only want me when I’m not on there, He better call Becky with the good hair.”

Rita, who used to be signed to Jay-Z’s record label Roc Nation, was accused of being “Becky” after she posted a selfie in which she wore a lemon-themed bra and a “J” necklace.

She denied the allegation at the time and addressed the “insane” speculation again during an interview with Louis Theroux on Tuesday.

“When Beyoncé had her album, there was a mysterious woman called ‘Becky with the good hair’ who allegedly Jay-Z had cheated with,” Louis said. “Then at some point in 2016, with Lemonade in the air, you posted a picture of yourself with lemons on your bra and a ‘J’ around your neck…”

“Oh my god, it literally was a coincidence,” she responded. “I didn’t even think about it, I swear. And it wasn’t a J, it was an R. They flipped it round and then it looked like a J.”

The pop star revealed that the bra was her “own design” from her collaboration with underwear brand Tezenis.

“This is what I mean, man. A pinch of salt. You’ve got to take things with a pinch of salt. And that’s what’s insane. I had to just sit through that until a good friend of mine, Katy Perry, gave me a hilarious badge that said ‘not Becky.’ That’s what the press do, isn’t it?” she said.

Rita and Katy wore ‘Not Becky’ badges to a Met Gala after-party in 2016.

The “Anywhere” singer took Roc Nation executives to court in 2015 to be freed from her contract. They settled the case in 2016, and Rita signed with Atlantic Records.

Louis Theroux Interviews… Rita Ora aired in the U.K. on Tuesday night.