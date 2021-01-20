Roc Nation Honcho Desiree Perez Receives Pardon From Donald Trump

(AllHipHop News)
The COO of Roc Nation, Desiree Perez was on the list of notables that received a pardon from outgoing President Donald Trump.
Perez was arrested in 1994 for possession of 35 kilos of cocaine and eventually became a cooperating witness for the DEA. At the time, she agreed to wear a wire and record her meetings with cocaine traffickers. Her work managed to break up several significant drug deals in both Puerto Rico and Columbia.
She has gone on to be an asset to the Roc Nation team, as well as a major force in the music industry. In 2019, she was the “Women In Music Executive of the Year” for Billboard magazine. Now, the Bronx native runs Roc Nation with Jay-Z, CEO Jay Brown, Ty Ty Smith, who is the president of A&R, as well as her spouse and head of Roc Nation Sports Juan Perez.
A statement from the White House read:
Desiree Perez – President Trump granted a full pardon to Desiree Perez. Ms. Perez was involved in a conspiracy to distribute narcotics. Since her conviction, Ms. Perez has taken full accountability for her actions and has turned her life around. She has been gainfully employed and has been an advocate for criminal justice reform in her community.
Perez has more than earned her respect as a consummate business person that transcended circumstances that could have derailed her entire career.