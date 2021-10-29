Roc Nation Releases ‘The Harder They Fall’ Soundtrack Featuring Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lauryn Hill & More

Roc Nation founder Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter is one of the producers for Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Jay-Z also co-produced the Western’s accompanying music project.

Roc Nation and Netlflix joined forced for The Harder They Fall soundtrack. Jay-Z makes two appearances on the album – “Guns Go Bang” with Kid Cudi and “King Kong Riddim” with Backroad Gee, Jadakiss & Conway The Machine

The 14-track effort includes contributions by Ms. Lauryn Hill, CeeLo Green, Seal, Koffee, Barrington Levy, and more. Jeymes “The Bullitts” Samuel (They Die By Dawn) co-wrote and directed The Harder They Fall. The British filmmaker/musician also produced every song on the soundtrack.

Jay-Z Explains How Westerns & Music Influence Each Other

“One of the most exciting things is the music. You don’t think of how Westerns influenced the world,” states Jay-Z. “It was the only thing on TV. You can see the reach when people in Jamaica were dressed in full Western cowboy regalia.”

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee continued, “The Westerns influenced the musicians of the time and now musicians are influencing the genre. Now, this music is informing the film and the Western. It’s the full circle.”

The Harder They Fall is Jeymes Samuel’s first feature-length motion picture. The movie’s star-studded cast includes Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole, Regina King, and Idris Elba.

“I’m honored to have collaborated with such a diverse and talented array of artists to bring this film’s soundtrack to life,” says Jeymes Samuel.

He adds, “My vision was to create a versatile body of work that blends genres and eras in an innovative way. I hope that, through our collaborative work, fans will be able to really immerse themselves in the stories we’re trying to tell.”

The Harder They Fall held its world premiere at the 65th BFI London Film Festival on October 6 and received a limited theatrical release on October 22. Netflix users in the United States can begin streaming The Harder They Fall on November 3.