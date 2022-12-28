Rocker Courtney Love Says She Rocks With UK Drill

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

You’ll never guess who loves UK Drill music. None other than Grunge Rock Queen Courtney Love.

Courtney Love appeared on the most recent episode of WTF with Marc Maron and dropped a bit of trivia, describing this British version of Drill as “almost like Joy Division do gangsta rap,” according to The Line of Best Fit.

She said on the podcast that dropped on Monday, December 26th, “The Drill here, which is like a genre of Hip-Hop that I actually really like … it’s melodic, it’s almost like Joy Division do gangsta rap. There’s all these minor sevenths and depressing things in Drill – it started in Chicago but I like the UK Drill.”

This is not the first time people have heard about Love’s affection for Drill music. During COVID, around August 2021, she told the world on Instagram that FKA Twigs put her on and that she is a fan of artists like Ivorian Doll, Juice Menace, Katie Got Bandz, TeeZandos, and Cristale.

“I’m not the best on the arc of Hip Hop, IN FACT I SUCK, because the protagonists of Hip Hop were so male for so long I lost focus & interest, but this is getting exciting now,” Courtney Love said. “So many women and girls having their f##king say on their f##king terms that I’m starting to really enjoy it.”