Rod Wave Praised By Locals For Giving Away Free Gas

Rap star Rod Wave returned to his native hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida, to help the local community by hosting a gas giveaway!

Residents of St. Petersburg, Florida, are showering rap star Rod Wave with praise.

The rap star kept his promise to help the natives in his hometown financially by giving away $25,000 worth of gas.

According to local reports, hundreds of residents showed up to take advantage of Rod Wave’s generosity.

On Saturday (April 9th), the giveaway took place at the Sunoco on 34th Street.

The rapper sprung into action due to the rising gas price, which is at over $5 a gallon in some places, which has had a ripple effect on the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Average consumers are cutting back on spending, airlines are reducing flights and increasing fairs, and prices for household goods have soared.

Rod Wave was shocked by the rising gas prices, which have had a real impact on people around the United States.

“It was crazy to me how much gas had went up. For me on an everyday basis, it doesn’t affect me much, but I know it’s people out there that really need it,” Rod Wave told WFLA Channel 8.

Rod, Wave’s mother, dozens of volunteers, as well as students and staff from Lakewood High, pitched in to help pump the gas.

Rod Wave’s mother, Charmaine Newsome, was incredibly proud of her son, who landed a chart-topping album in 2021 with the release of Soulfly.

“It shows me that he still is humble,” she told the Tampa Bay Times.