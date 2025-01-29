Rod Waves Quits Music Amid Fury Over Last-Minute Concert Cancellation 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rod Wave announced he is stepping away from music after facing intense backlash over Last Lap Tour cancellations.

Rod Wave is quitting music to travel the world after getting dragged by fans online following multiple concert cancellations, including one scrapped just over an hour before showtime.

On Tuesday (January 28), fans en route to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for Rod Wave’s scheduled Last Lap Tour performance were blindsided by a sudden cancellation.

“Unfortunately, Rod Wave is unable to perform tonight,” Bridgestone Arena shared on social media. “The show is being postponed to a later date. More details to follow.”

Frustrated fans, already disappointed by the show’s initial postponement from December 9, took to social media to slam Rod Wave over the last-minute cancellation.

“Rod Wave gotta do better,” one person shared. All these canceled shows are ridiculous.”

One local said Rod Wave “definitely owes nashville an explanation. cancel okay that’s cool but an hour before? at least give 10 hour notice people drove hours to get there.”

A ticket holder who drove “damn near 5 hours to see Rod Wave in Nashville,” remarked, “Upset isn’t even the word.”

It’s unclear how many Last Lap Tour dates are affected, but Wave’s scheduled January 30 show at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena has also been cancelled.

Rod Wave Reveals Future Plans

On Wednesday morning (January 29) Rod Wave took to Instagram to announce his departure from the industry.

While he failed to address the recent spate of cancellations or his angry fans, Rod Wave confirmed he was taking time out and shared his future plans. It doesn’t seem like he’s making a return to music any time soon, revealing he wants to travel, fall in love, raise a family and might even return to school.

“Last lap was smooth,” he wrote, adding “Hell of a journey” before tagging his late uncle and longtime manager, Uncle Dee, who passed away last year.

He shunned fans who “drag my name” and “talk about me like a dog,” before thanking “the real” supporters.

“This ain’t goodbye it’s simply see u later,” Wave wrote. “Keep your head up and remember long as you got music your not alone … Till we meet again.”

Yalll rod wave leaving us🥹🥹im so sad omg pic.twitter.com/SzKVe0hgl8 — saaheemslover (@aamornii) January 29, 2025

Rod Wave deactivated his Instagram account shortly after making his farewell post.