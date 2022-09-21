Roddy Ricch Delivers A Message To Los Angeles About Senseless Violence

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Several of the Californian’s collaborators have been killed in his hometown.

Los Angeles was once again the location where a promising young entertainer tragically lost his life. Compton-raised rap star Roddy Ricch has addressed the violence taking place in the area.

On September 12, a gunman shot and killed Philadelphia rapper Rakim “PnB Rock” Allen at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles in LA. After PnB Rock’s untimely death, Roddy Ricch took his Instagram Story to deliver a message to the city of angels.

“LA! Usually, I try to mind my business and let the world rotate but we gotta do better,” wrote Ricch. “It’s too much senseless violence. Too much opportunity and motivation to take things other people work hard for. It’s too much life to live to take someone else’s away.”

The 23-year-old Live Life Fast album creator added, “I love my city but we can’t keep going out like this. Before you know it, it’ll be nobody left to take from or kill. Let’s stay on point, stay aware, and find better ways to pursue our dreams because this s### turning into ALL NIGHTMARES.”

Roddy Ricch was also closely associated with the late Nipsey Hussle (born Airmiess Joseph Asghedom). Nipsey Hussle lost his life on March 31, 2019, after being shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles.

In addition, home invaders killed rising rapper Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson in the Los Angeles region. Hospital officials pronounced the Brooklyn native dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on February 19, 2020.

Roddy Ricch collaborated with PnB Rock on the “Evolved” track off the deluxe edition of Rock’s TrapStar Turnt PopStar album. Pop Smoke recruited Ricch for “The Woo” with 50 Cent. Plus, Roddy Ricch won a Grammy Award for his work on Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks In The Middle” single.