Roddy Ricch Drops “LiveLifeFast” Featuring Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage & More

Roddy Ricch has dropped his sophomore album titled “LiveLifeFast.”

The 25-song project features appearances from Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, Fivio Foreign, Bibi Bourelly, Takeoff, and Alex Isley.

Earlier this month, Roddy Ricch revealed the record’s cover art inspired by the late, great Nipsey Hussle.

The Marathon Continues

Ricch collaborated with Nip on Grammy Award-winning “Racks in the Middle” with Hit-Boy back in February 2019. The single was Nipsey’s last before he was shot and killed on March 31, 2019

During an interview, the Compton rapper opened up about the first time he met Nipsey.

“I met him plenty of times, before anything,” Roddy Ricch told Variety. “He’d be in the streets for real. If he was certain places and you see him, he’d say what’s up. It wasn’t the Marathon store at the time but that shopping center, I believe something was going on in that neighborhood and I met him as a young kid. Always seen him around. As I got older and grown into my own, then the relationship created. I was maybe 18 when I officially hung out with him, then just grew from there.”

He continued, “Just in his actions, he really put his people in positions to win. Everybody around him felt the sense of needing to hustle and succeed, and that was a great attribute to have as a person. Or you can drive people around you to have added attributes to their personality, that’s a good characteristic. Not a lot of people can do that, when you can make other people shine greater than your light.”

