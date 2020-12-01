Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Polo G, Saweetie & More Make Forbes 30 Under 30 List

(AllHipHop News)
This morning, Forbes magazine revealed its tenth annual 30 Under 30 list of young entrepreneurs, activists, scientists, and entertainers who are helping to shape the world. Numerous Hip Hop personalities were included among the 600 selections for 2021.
Roddy Ricch (22) was highlighted as a featured honoree for the music section. The award-winning creator of “The Box” single was joined by Murda Beatz (26), Doja Cat (25), Brent Faiyaz (25), Polo G (21), Lil Baby (25), G Herbo (25), London On Da Track (29), Jahaan Sweet (27), Saweetie (26), and others.
“I’ve made more this year than I have ever made in my life – at home,” Ricch told Forbes in reference to most of the world having to alter normal plans throughout 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “But you can never get too comfortable. I got a million things to do.”
The sports section featured Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons (24). Other athletes to make the latest 30 Under 30 include Natasha Cloud (28), Brandon Copeland (29), DeAndre Hopkins (28), and A’ja Wilson (24). Plus, executives in the sports world were recognized by the business-focused publication.
For the 30 Under 30 list, Forbes also picked individuals that work in entertainment, marketing, media, technology, retail, venture capital, energy, gaming, manufacturing, healthcare, art, and food service. The social media section included YouTuber Marques Brownlee (27) and “Renegade” dance choreographer Jalaiah Harmon (15). Actors Caleb McLaughlin (19) of The New Edition Story and Shahadi Wright Joseph (15) of Us made the final 600.
Previous 30 Under 30 issues covered Drake, Noah “40” Shebib, Wiz Khalifa, Mac Miller, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, J. Cole, Azealia Banks, Chance The Rapper, Hit-Boy, DJ Mustard, A$AP Rocky, Big Sean, Mike Wil Made-it, MixedByAli, Boi-1da, Metro Boomin, Rae Sremmurd, Schoolboy Q, Fetty Wap, Desiigner, G-Eazy, Tory Lanez, Bryson Tiller, Logic, Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Young M.A, Post Malone, Juice WRLD, Rico Nasty, Russ, 21 Savage, Lil Pump, DaBaby, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler, The Creator, and Tierra Whack.