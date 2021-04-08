Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion Crush Nominations At iHeart Music Awards

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Roddy Ricch will be the artist to beat at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards after landing seven nominations.
The Hip-Hop hitmaker will compete for Male Artist of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, and New Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, while his DaBaby collaboration, “Rockstar,” is up for the Song of the Year honor, for which they will compete against The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” “Circles” by Post Malone, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar.”
Ricch also has a high chance of winning the Hip-Hop Song of the Year title as he earns three nods in that category alone for “Rockstar,” “The Box,” and “High Fashion” (featuring Mustard), although Rockstar is oddly missing from the nominees for Best Collaboration.
That category is instead made up of “Savage (Remix)” by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce, Chris Brown and Young Thug’s “Go Crazy,” “Holy” from Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper, “Mood” by 24kGoldn and iann dior, and Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth’s “I Hope.”
Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion will do battle with Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Taylor Swift for Female Artist of the Year, and the Best Duo/Group of the Year award will be a fight between BTS, Dan + Shay, the Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, and twenty one pilots.
This year, there will also be a new fan-voted category, TikTok Bop of the Year, featuring nominees like The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” and Doja Cat’s “Say So.”
The winners will be unveiled at a live ceremony in Los Angeles on May 27th, a year after 2020’s TV celebration was canceled due to the COVID crisis.