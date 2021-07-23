Roddy Ricch Raps About Grammy Dispute With Kanye West On ‘Donda’ Album

Earlier this year, Roddy Ricch had a lot to say about one of Kanye West’s highly-publicized social media antics. “The Box” hitmaker took issue with West posting a Twitter video of himself urinating on a Grammy trophy.

“This n#### just p##### on that s###. Like, how you think that makes the world look at my accomplishment, n####? I did all this s### and you p###### on the s###. That s### be lame. I don’t really like that s###,” said Roddy Ricch on Instagram Live back in March.

The Compton-raised rapper later made an appearance on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show to clear up his comments about Kanye West. While he reiterated why he was frustrated about West’s clip, Ricch also revealed he had a conversation with the G.O.O.D Music founder.

“Now that I look back on it, it’s like, I don’t really give a f### about it like that. But in that moment, that’s more so what I was thinking. No disrespect to Kanye, because he’s a legend. He’s the guy. I pulled up on him. We chopped it up, so it ain’t no disrespect to him,” Ricch explained to Big Boy.

Fast forward to this month, Roddy Ricch is now one of the featured acts on Kanye West’s new star-studded Donda album. A track supposedly named “Pure Souls” includes Ricch addressing the fallout from his viral Instagram Live rant about West and the Grammys.

“The money sanctified, so I gotta say it again. They said that I was mad at the Grammys, but I’m looking at my Grammy right now. Pulled up on Ye, and I said, ‘They don’t understand me.’ I just want my dawg to pipe down,” says Roddy Ricch on Donda.

So far in his career, Roddy Ricch has won one Grammy Award. He took home a golden gramophone in 2020 for Best Rap Performance as a guest on Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks in the Middle” single. Kanye West presently has 22 Grammys to his name.

A special listening event for Kanye West’s Donda took place inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night which streamed on Apple Music. The studio LP also is reportedly set to feature Pusha T, Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, and more recording artists.

Plus, it appears the once strained relationship between Watch The Throne collaborators Kanye West and Jay-Z has been repaired. Jay-Z surprisingly showed up on a song tentatively titled “I’m Going To Jail Tonight.” He supposedly recorded the verse just hours before it played in the venue.