Roddy Ricch To Donate His Astroworld Festival Earnings To The Victims’ Families

The entertainment world is still reeling from the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday. Eight people were reportedly killed and over 300 people were injured by a crowd surge during the final set of the night.

Travis Scott is already facing civil lawsuits as a result of the disaster at the annual music event in Houston, Texas. The Astroworld album creator also faced considerable backlash for not halting the show as people were dying in the crowd.

Another Hip Hop act that was part of the Astroworld Festival lineup is stepping up to help the victims’ loved ones. Grammy-winning rapper Roddy Ricch made an altruistic announcement on his Instagram Story.

Several Celebrities Offer Condolences

“Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out to @shawnholiday. I’ll [be] donating my net compensation to the families of this incident. #Pray4Houston,” wrote Roddy Ricch.

Other Astroworld Festival performers, like singer SZA and producer Metro Boomin, offered public condolences to the deceased. Hip Hop superstar Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) dedicated his Sunday Service to the people who lost their lives on Friday night.

Plus, the office of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner posted a tweet that read, in part, “Organizers held the event to bring people together for music, but it sadly ended in tragedy. Thanks to police, fire & other agencies that responded to assist.”

Social Media Users Criticize Travis Scott’s Video Message

Travis Scott issued a written statement on Saturday about the fatal incident and later shared a video message on Instagram. The Houston native said he is working closely with local city officials, law enforcement, and the fire department to “help us figure this out.”

Many social media users criticized both responses by the 30-year-old rhymer born Jacques Bermon Webster II. In particular, Travis Scott’s on-camera reaction was called “fake,” “cringy,” “unemotional,” and “forced.”

Scott’s longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, also issued a statement saying the couple was “broken and devastated” about the Astroworld Festival catastrophe. The cosmetics mogul claimed they were unaware of the fatalities until after the show despite footage showing ambulances and first responders rushing to the scene as Scott was on stage.